Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $297,388.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total transaction of $297,388.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,060,758.60. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92.

GWRE opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.72, a PEG ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

