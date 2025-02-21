Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:APO opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

