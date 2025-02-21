Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 542,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the previous session’s volume of 73,258 shares.The stock last traded at $30.16 and had previously closed at $30.36.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 699,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,948,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,048,000 after acquiring an additional 147,557 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

