Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.56. 690,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,346. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

