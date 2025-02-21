Head to Head Review: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobix Labs and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 NXP Semiconductors 0 3 16 0 2.84

Earnings and Valuation

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus price target of $267.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

This table compares Mobix Labs and NXP Semiconductors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobix Labs $6.44 million 7.25 -$20.03 million ($1.33) -0.95 NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.77 $2.51 billion $9.73 24.31

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobix Labs and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobix Labs -437.57% -866.93% -89.44% NXP Semiconductors 19.90% 31.45% 12.56%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Mobix Labs on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobix Labs

(Get Free Report)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

