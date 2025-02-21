Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 6,441 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,997.17. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 2.9 %

HCAT stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.