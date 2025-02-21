Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.560-1.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.56 to $1.60 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 396,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,098. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.