Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Heavitree Brewery had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.95%.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of Heavitree Brewery stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.48) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.63. The company has a market cap of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. Heavitree Brewery has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.50 ($3.99).
Heavitree Brewery Company Profile
