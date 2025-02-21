Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.02%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

