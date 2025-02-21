Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 39793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

