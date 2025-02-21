Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) was down 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 295,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 519,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.20.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

