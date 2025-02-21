HF Sinclair Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

HF Sinclair has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DINO

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.