Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 11,230 shares.The stock last traded at $270.31 and had previously closed at $275.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIFS

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.47.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 549.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.