HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
