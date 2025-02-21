Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE HMC opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.58. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

