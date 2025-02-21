Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.60, but opened at $75.76. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 682,875 shares.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 269,402 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 209,217 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

