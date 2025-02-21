Howmet Aerospace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,685 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $2,560,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.99. 217,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

