HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 336.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $748.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,313.56, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

