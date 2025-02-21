HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $748.14 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,313.56, a PEG ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $739.56 and a 200-day moving average of $628.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Creative Planning raised its position in HubSpot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 214,342.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

