Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,202.03. This represents a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

