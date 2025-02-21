Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMR opened at $20.80 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

