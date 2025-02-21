Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 88.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $58,810,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 130.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 132,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

