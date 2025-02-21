Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTB opened at $197.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

