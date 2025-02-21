Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $5,789,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $814.45 million, a P/E ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXGN

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.