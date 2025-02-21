Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $578,000 Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in World Kinect by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. Analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

About World Kinect

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.