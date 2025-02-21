Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

