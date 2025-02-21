Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.44. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $128.91 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.