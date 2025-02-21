ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%.

ICON Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $202.65. 411,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,870. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $347.72. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

