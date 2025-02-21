Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.