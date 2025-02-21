Ieq Capital LLC Buys 18,998 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 762.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

