ING Groep NV Acquires 97,388 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,388 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown Castle by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,465,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $3,083,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,592,000 after purchasing an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $91.29 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

