ING Groep NV Purchases 113,378 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,378 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $2,221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 87.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.