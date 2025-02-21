ING Groep NV Purchases 28,600 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 92,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,433,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NRP opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

