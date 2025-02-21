ING Groep NV Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 93,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total value of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Carvana Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $248.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.18. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24,827.83 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

