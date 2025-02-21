Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Bought by RPS Advisory Solutions LLC

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 226,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

