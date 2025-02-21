Insider Buying: AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Insider Buys 28,571 Shares of Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord bought 28,571 shares of AMP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.41 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,142.26 ($25,732.21).

AMP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Get AMP alerts:

AMP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AMP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About AMP

AMP Limited provides banking, super, retirement, and advice services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through AMP Bank, Platform, Master Trust, Advice, and New Zealand Wealth Management (NZWM) segments. The company provides superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; pension solutions; and SignatureSuper, a retail master trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.