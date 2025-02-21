Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 12 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($15.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($188.70).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brad Greve purchased 13 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,187 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £154.31 ($195.53).

On Monday, December 16th, Brad Greve acquired 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.27) per share, for a total transaction of £144.60 ($183.22).

LON BA opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.83) and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,202.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,264.73.

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.13) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.25) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,468 ($18.60).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

