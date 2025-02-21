Insider Buying: South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$108,000.00 ($69,230.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a PEG ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.81%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

