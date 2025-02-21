Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells 62,482 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 5.0 %

CWAN traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,453. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,677,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 327,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $523,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.