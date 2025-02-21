Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells 62,482 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 5.0 %
CWAN traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,453. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Analytics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.