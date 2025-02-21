Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,944.58. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $91,840.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $98,640.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $366,168.00.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,483,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
