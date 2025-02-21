Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $695,200.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $758,160.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

