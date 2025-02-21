Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells 3,284 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,429,459.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $421.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $4,350,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

