Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,984. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
