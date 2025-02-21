Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,094.68. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,984. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

