Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 3,394 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $233,609.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,354.70. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00.

Intapp Stock Down 4.7 %

INTA stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,984. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

