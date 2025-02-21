Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 3,394 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $233,609.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,354.70. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00.

INTA stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,984. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

