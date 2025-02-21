Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells 81,381 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 81,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $146,485.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,143,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,849. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Trading Down 5.3 %

Nerdy stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nerdy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

