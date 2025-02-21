Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 3,094 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $19,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,642.96. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $41,055.28.

On Monday, February 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,879 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,871.15.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,580.44.

On Friday, January 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $6,643.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 500 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $3,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $44,248.32.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $26,656.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Steven Vattuone sold 17,025 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $114,067.50.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $50,429.22.

ON24 Stock Down 3.7 %

ON24 stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 113,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,258. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $254.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON24

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ON24 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.