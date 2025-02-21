Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells 28,676 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

