Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells 28,676 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PACCAR Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.