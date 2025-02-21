Insider Selling: Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR) Director Sells C$14,800.00 in Stock

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) Director Blake Corbet sold 40,000 shares of Plurilock Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

Plurilock Security Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVE:PLUR opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. Plurilock Security Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.75.

Plurilock Security Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

