Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells 5,108 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$396,686.26.

Shares of PD stock traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$76.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

