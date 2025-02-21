Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $16,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944,302 shares in the company, valued at $244,170,964.86. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCOR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 1,628,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
