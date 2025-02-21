Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $16,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944,302 shares in the company, valued at $244,170,964.86. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 1,628,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 272,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 804.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 145,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 129,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

